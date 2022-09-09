50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 8, 2022

(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 8, 2022.

  • Shannon Jay Martinez, 55, Starks: Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia; no turn signals.
  • Debra Lyn Hodges, 32, Sulphur: Schedule II possession; Schedule III possession; drug paraphernalia.
  • Jakolby Markel Green, 21, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; resisting an officer by flight; contempt of court (2 counts); first-offense illegal possession of a stolen firearm (2 counts); aggravated flight from an officer.
  • Trillion D’Auntrey Leduff, 32, Baton Rouge: Resisting an officer; first-offense operating while intoxicated; speeding; uninspected vehicle.
  • Bryston Daniel Clark, 19, Orange, Texas: Out-of-state detainer.
  • Vernell Antionette Stevens, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
  • Laura Patricia Nandin, 50, Rockwall, Texas: Contempt of court (4 counts); failure to possess residential construction license; instate detainer.
  • Dharel Duane Harris, 43, Lake Charles: Entry or remaining in places after being forbidden; Schedule II possession.
  • Billy Anthony Winbush, 64, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery strangulation.
  • Trutajua Sharday Bartie, 34, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a food stamp card under $500.
  • Samantha Lucille Hinton, 30, Westlake: Simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; theft less than $1,000.
  • Ashley Rene Ray, 33, Sulphur: Theft less than $1,000 two or more previous convictions (5 counts); instate detainer; contempt of court (4 counts); simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000 (2 counts); theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.
  • Thaddeus Dewayne Hunter, 60, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; failure to register as a sex offender.
  • Jose Albino Ramos-Hernandez, 36: Schedule II possession; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs; flight from an officer; federal detainer.
  • Darwin Jose Escalante-Garache, 34, Gulfport, Miss.: Schedule II possession; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs; federal detainer.
  • Dusty Keith Jinks, 26, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim.
  • Sonia Jean Meche, 61, Lafayette: Simple battery.
  • Chelsie Nichole Artis, 28, Starks: Simple battery; resisting an officer; battery of a police officer.
  • Elvia Corina Rivera, 55, Dallas: Failure to possess residential construction license.
  • Calvin Ray Polk, 21, Lottie, La.: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; no driver’s license.

