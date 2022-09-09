50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

St. Jude patients sign floor of Dream Home in Lake Charles

By Emma Oertling
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Another major milestone at the St. Jude Dream Home in Lake Charles was celebrated this week.

Sponsors, subcontractors and vendors gathered Thursday to celebrate the wonderful work being done to benefit St. Jude.

Patients signed the floor the day before, complete with cute pictures.

“We get to build a beautiful home, which is what we love to do,” said builder Kyle LaRocque. “We’ve got an awesome team, we’ve got fantastic subcontractors and vendors that have stepped up to the plate and it’s just, it’s a humbling experience, and we’re excited about this journey and we’re looking forward to the next one.”

The Dream Home is a two-story house in the Terre Sainte subdivision.

Tickets sold out within 29 hours, raising over $1.2 million for the hospital. The winner of the giveaway will be drawn live on KPLC in early December.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found

Latest News

Students got a chance to gaze at the stars Thursday.
Star lab at Prien Lake Elementary
Another major milestone at the St. Jude Dream Home in Lake Charles - a floor signing was held...
St. Jude Dream Home floor signing
Superintendent has lodged an appeal with LHSAA
Cameron Parish resists plan to switch schools to ‘select’ category
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her