St. Jude patients sign floor of Dream Home in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Another major milestone at the St. Jude Dream Home in Lake Charles was celebrated this week.

Sponsors, subcontractors and vendors gathered Thursday to celebrate the wonderful work being done to benefit St. Jude.

Patients signed the floor the day before, complete with cute pictures.

“We get to build a beautiful home, which is what we love to do,” said builder Kyle LaRocque. “We’ve got an awesome team, we’ve got fantastic subcontractors and vendors that have stepped up to the plate and it’s just, it’s a humbling experience, and we’re excited about this journey and we’re looking forward to the next one.”

The Dream Home is a two-story house in the Terre Sainte subdivision.

Tickets sold out within 29 hours, raising over $1.2 million for the hospital. The winner of the giveaway will be drawn live on KPLC in early December.

