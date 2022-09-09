50/50 Thursdays
Prien Lake Elementary students explore the universe in inflatable planetarium

By Joel Bruce
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Students at Prien Lake Elementary School got a chance to gaze at the stars Thursday in the breathtaking StarLab, a visual educational experience used to teach students about stars and constellations.

The portable planetarium is contained inside an inflatable dome with a projector, immersing students in the universe.

The activity was part of a effort to get children interested in STEM.

“We reach out to the schools and do anything and everything they want that’s STEM - science and math oriented,” said Region 5 STEM Center project coordinator Michael Hardy. “We have a student spaceflight experiment program, we have StarLab here, we do a lot of robotics, drones, everything like that. Just anything to get these kids involved, get them job ready, get them interested in science and math.”

Star lab at Prien Lake Elementary