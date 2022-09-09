Prien Lake Elementary students explore the universe in inflatable planetarium

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Students at Prien Lake Elementary School got a chance to gaze at the stars Thursday in the breathtaking StarLab, a visual educational experience used to teach students about stars and constellations.

The portable planetarium is contained inside an inflatable dome with a projector, immersing students in the universe.

The activity was part of a effort to get children interested in STEM.

“We reach out to the schools and do anything and everything they want that’s STEM - science and math oriented,” said Region 5 STEM Center project coordinator Michael Hardy. “We have a student spaceflight experiment program, we have StarLab here, we do a lot of robotics, drones, everything like that. Just anything to get these kids involved, get them job ready, get them interested in science and math.”

