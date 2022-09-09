50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Murphy wall beds sold by Wal-Mart, Amazon, Wayfair recalled due to impact and crush hazards

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a recall alert on Thursday, Sept. 9,...
The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a recall alert on Thursday, Sept. 9, stating the beds can break or detach from the wall and fall onto those nearby.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thousands of full-sized and queen-sized Murphy wall beds are being recalled due to serious impact and crush hazards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a recall alert on Thursday, Sept. 9, stating the beds can break or detach from the wall and fall onto those nearby.

Manufactured by Cyme Tech, the beds are sold online under the brand names “Ivy Bronx,” “Orren Ellis,” “Stellar Home Furniture,” and “Wade Logan.”

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a recall alert on Thursday, Sept. 9,...
The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a recall alert on Thursday, Sept. 9, stating the beds can break or detach from the wall and fall onto those nearby.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The beds are sold online at major retailers like Wayfair, AllModern, Amazon, Cymax, Overstock and Wal-Mart.com from February 2014 through May 2022 for between $1,200 and $1,500.

The company has reportedly received 146 reports of the beds falling or breaking, including 62 injuries involving broken bones, bruising, lacerations, concussions and other injuries.

The CPSC says the wall beds are installed vertically and are sold in five colors: white, rustic gray, espresso, cinnamon and tuxedo.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a recall alert on Thursday, Sept. 9,...
The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a recall alert on Thursday, Sept. 9, stating the beds can break or detach from the wall and fall onto those nearby.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The models included in the recall are Low Profile Murphy wall bed part numbers S214 (Double Bed, Doors Installed Vertically), S215 (Queen Bed, Doors Installed Vertically), S234 (Double Bed, Doors Installed Horizontally), S235 (Queen Bed, Doors Installed Horizontally). 

If you purchased the bed, you can check to see whether it’s included in the recall by checking the original online receipt of purchase for the brand name and part number or by contacting the firm.

You should immediately stop using the recalled Murphy beds and contact Cyme Tech to schedule a free inspection and repair of the bed. Cyme Tech is contacting all known purchasers directly.

You can call Cyme Tech toll-free at 833-408-0501 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at murphybed@realtimeresults.net or online at https://cyme-tech.ca/safety-recall-usa-cpsc or https://cyme-tech.ca and click on Safety Recall at the top of the page for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found

Latest News

Saturday afternoon storms possible
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Enjoy your Friday evening; scattered afternoon storms return Saturday
Emergency Responder Appreciation Day Saturday at Civic Center
Emergency Responder Appreciation Day Saturday at Civic Center
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 8, 2022
A new study reveals more about the connection between obesity, weight loss and colon cancer.
Health Headlines: Weight loss may affect colon cancer risk
A new study reveals more about the connection between obesity, weight loss and colon cancer.
Medical Breakthroughs: Weight loss and polyps