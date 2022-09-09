Love is in the air in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lovebugs, the insects that are usually found in pairs, are swarming, and some of them meeting their fate splattered on your car.

While we may be trying to beat the heat, lovebugs are thriving in it.

“A lot of them bugs coming, seasons changing, I’m trying to get right man, you know, it can be a hassle after you keep lettin’ it pile up,” said Lake Area resident Brandon Alfred.

The enzymes inside lovebugs can eat away at the paint as their bodies decompose, which Mid City Car Wash owner Damon Ivey knows all too well.

“If you care about your paint job you better get them washed, better get the car wash because it’s definitely going to cause a problem, it hurts your resale value,” said Ivey.

After a long season, love bugs can leave some cars unrecognizable.

“You can’t go to LSU or McNeese games with a nice car full of love bugs they don’t know who you’re rooting for, rooting for the love bugs or rooting for the football team,” said resident Calvin Wodrs.

But don’t worry, there is still hope in fighting the love.

“Things I’ve noticed that helps get the love bugs off is a dryer sheet some people use a sponge that isn’t too hard. We have certain chemicals here at our car wash that you can spray on the bugs and let it sit for a little while, and then come back with the high pressure and they will just slide right off,” said Ivey.

If all goes well, love bug season should be nearing its end in just a few weeks.

