Jury convicts man of aggravated sexual abuse of minor

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A man who was formerly living at Fort Polk was convicted by a federal jury in Alexandria of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor.

Bobby Joe Mincey, 30, faces a minimum sentence of 30 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison, and a fine of up to $250,000. His sentencing has been set for December 9, 2022.

Back in December 2019, Mincey was living with his wife, a soldier stationed at Fort Polk, at the Base Housing. Two children who were living on the base alleged that Mincey had been sexually abusing them. The Fort Polk Military Police were notified and the FBI began investigating the allegations. The children also testified at trial that the abuse had been going on for a few years.

“The aggravated sexual abuse of a minor is an incomprehensible act, and these are cases that we will not shy away from prosecuting,” stated Attorney Brandon B. Brown. “The bravery shown by these minor victims who were willing to stand up to their abuser in court and tell the truth as to what happened to them is nothing short of heroic. These types of crimes will not be tolerated in the Western District of Louisiana. The tireless work by the FBI and U.S. Army, Criminal Investigation Division, for their work in this case is to be commended and we will continue to work to fight for victims such as this.”

