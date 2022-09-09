HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Vinton at Merryville recap

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Vinton Lions visited the Merryville Panthers Thursday night, and it was the lions that got on the board first with a pick six to make it 7-0. Merryville would then answer with a deep touchdown pass to Dylan Brown. The Panthers would try to go for 2 and would fail making it 7-6. In the 2nd quarter Vinton got on the board again. Lions quarterback Jacob Rogers fumbled in the endzone, but luckily wide receiver Landon Hubert was able to scoop up the ball for a touchdown making it 14-6 at the end of the 1st half. In the second half Vinton added to there lead with a 35 yard touchdown from Rogers to Logan Beard putting the Lions up by 15. Merryville would try to mount a comeback in 4th scoring twice, but it wouldn’t be enough as Vinton went on to win 21-18.

