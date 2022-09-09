Game of the week: Welsh at Westlake kicks off tonight at 7

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - An exciting atmosphere is expected again as the Westlake Rams take on the Welsh Greyhounds in Friday’s game.

The teams are no strangers to being named “Game of the Week.” In fact last year, the two went head-to-head in week 5.

The Rams come into week two after they dominated DeQuincy last week, winning 46-14.

Coach Richardson hopes that his teams act to work together continues to grow by saying; “it was a team effort it’s not one of those things where you can just look at it where you can say one guy really made the difference. I think it was a total team effort last week. We want to get better for week two and just keep progressing.”

The Greyhounds on the other hand are off to a late season, as they enter the field with a record of 0-0.

Their previous game scheduled against Kinder was canceled due to the weather.

“We’ve had to be mentally tough with the obstacles we’ve had, the rain, and inability to play. They understand the task at hand of what we want every single week,” said Coach Gueringer.

Both teams preparing for a tough game, as Rams coach John Richardson spent six years at Welsh coaching including their championship run in 2017.

Now he’s on the other side of the field coaching at Westlake, being the second time they have faced his former team.

“I know those kids are going to play extremely hard, I think they’re a really well-coached football team, and it should be a really good game,” he said.

The game will kick off at 7 p.m. at Westlake. We’ll have all the highlights tonight at 10:15 on Touchdown Live.

