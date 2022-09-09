FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Enjoy your Friday evening; scattered afternoon storms return Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With a break in humidity and plenty of sunshine to go around, you should have no trouble finding something to enjoy outdoors this evening anywhere in Southwest Louisiana. This bump down in humidity will continue into tonight, sending our lows again back into the upper 60s overnight.

An area of low pressure over southeastern Louisiana will begin to pull northwest tomorrow and send some wrap-around showers and thunderstorms back to our area by afternoon. Rain chances on Saturday are up to 40% late in the afternoon through early evening. Then we settle back into a drier pattern through most of next week.

A weak cool front will push through the area Monday evening, dropping humidity levels again and sending those nighttime lows back into the 60s for most of next week. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to near 90 though, but we won’t be sweltering in high humidity! Rain chances also look to remain out of the picture until the end of next week.

The tropics stay quiet in the Gulf. Hurricane Earl continues to churn out over the open waters of the Atlantic and is no threat to land. There are no other storms in the basin at this time, and chances of new development remain very low over the next 5 days.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

