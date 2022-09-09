50/50 Thursdays
Fallen transmission lines disrupt power for over 2k in Beauregard Parish

Fallen transmission lines
Fallen transmission lines(Beauregard Electric)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - Over 2,000 Beauregard Electric (BECi) customers are without power Friday after Cleco Cajun transmission lines fell onto a BECi distribution line, BECi says.

Residents in the following areas are affected:

  • West of DeRidder
  • Planer Mill Road
  • Merryville
  • the Junction
  • Knight
  • Evans.

BECi could not provide an estimated restoration time as of Friday afternoon. The company will keep customers updated on Facebook.

