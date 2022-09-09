Fallen transmission lines disrupt power for over 2k in Beauregard Parish

Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - Over 2,000 Beauregard Electric (BECi) customers are without power Friday after Cleco Cajun transmission lines fell onto a BECi distribution line, BECi says.

Residents in the following areas are affected:

West of DeRidder

Planer Mill Road

Merryville

the Junction

Knight

Evans.

BECi could not provide an estimated restoration time as of Friday afternoon. The company will keep customers updated on Facebook.

