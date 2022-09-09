Emergency Responder Appreciation Day Saturday at Civic Center

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SWLA is having an appreciation day for emergency responders on Sept. 10 at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Residents can check out first responder helicopters and vehicles, including fire trucks at the Southwest Louisiana Emergency Responder Appreciation Day.

A 5k run will be held at 7:30 a.m., followed by a ceremony honoring responders at 9:30 a.m. Food and drinks will be served at 10:30 a.m.

To register for the 5k run click HERE. Participants will have a $30 fee to register in the 5k run and a $35 late registration fee. Late registration begins at 6:30 a.m.

