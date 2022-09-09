Cameron Parish resists plan to switch schools to ‘select’ category

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish School Board has appealed a state decision to recategorize its high schools, which the superintendent said would put athletics at a severe disadvantage.

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) categorizes schools as select or non-select based on how many of its students live “in-zone.”

Generally, most private schools are select, while most public schools are non-select.

Based on that determination, Grand Lake, Hackberry, Johnson Bayou and South Cameron high schools would land on the select list.

“That would put us with the privates and the charters in playoff competition, and when you look at Cameron Parish versus some of these private schools, that’s a severe disadvantage and really unfair to our students,” said superintendent Charley Lemons.

Lemons said the hurricanes have prevented some students who play for schools in Cameron Parish from actually living there.

“It was just an informal decision after the storms to allow the students to come and go as they needed to live wherever they needed to live. You saw the devastation after Laura. If we don’t let those kids come to Grand Lake and live in Lake Charles, or live in Sulphur and come to Hackberry or Johnson Bayou, we can’t open the schools back. We won’t have enough kids,” said Lemons.

He said the designation could hurt athletics at some schools that struggle to have enough athletes to have teams.

“As far as the kids, they’re going to go play and do what the coaches ask them to do but it’s our job, my job and Cameron Parish’s job to fight for the kids and what they deserve,” Lemons said.

Like dozens of other schools, Cameron decided to appeal the decision to the LHSAA Executive Committee. He says he didn’t have long, only ten minutes.

“I feel really good about our appeal, I think the point was made and we’ll go from there,” said the superintendent.

Lemons expects to get the final decision on Friday. We will have updates when that happens.

