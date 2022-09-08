Woman arrested after 2 dogs found abandoned in cage in Jennings

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly abandoning two dogs in a cage, leaving one dead and another “severely emaciated,” police say.

Faith Clement, 30, moved homes and left the two dogs caged at her previous residence off West Academy Street, according to Jennings police. Police say she admitted that she did not provide proper food or care for them.

Jennings Animal Control received a report of the abandoned dogs, and when animal control and police officers arrived, they found one of the dogs dead and the other malnourished, according to police.

Officers believe the dog had been dead for an “extended period of time” because its skeleton was exposed, according to police.

Officers arrested Clement on two felony counts of cruelty to animals. She is held at the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

NOTE: The suspect’s mugshot was not released by law enforcement due to new state legislation.

