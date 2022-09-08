SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 7, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report from Sept. 7, 2022.

Dawn Collet Leblanc, 44, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession; theft less than $1,000; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); Schedule IV possession; drug paraphernalia.

Dustin Darryl Guillory, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Alexander Paul Williams, 41, McKinney, Texas: Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia; criminal trespass; resisting an officer; alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.

Raymond Robert Matthews, 30, Lake Charles: First-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); Schedule III possession; unlawful use of 911.

Brooke Nicole Rhodes, 28, Lake Charles: Drug paraphernalia.

Trinity Ilise Woods, 19, Sulphur: Schedule I possession with intent; Schedule II possession with intent; false representation; operating a vehicle while under suspension; drug paraphernalia; obscured windshield or windows; following vehicles.

Blake Allen Deshotel, 24, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; unauthorized use of a food stamp card under $500; identity theft less than $300; identity theft from $300 to $500.

Jeffery Randolph Clark, 43, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 counts); issuing worthless checks under $500; Schedule II possession; criminal trespass; drug paraphernalia.

John Michael Rosales, 37, Richmond, Texas: Failure to possession residential construction license; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Dominique Jermaine Henderson, 36, Lake Charles: Schedule IV possession; out-of-state detainer.

Alek William Johnson, 32, Green River, Wyoming: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; instate detainer.

Jordan Kane Hunsicker, 30, Westlake: Fourth-offense operating while intoxicated.

Gilbert Jean Richards, 58, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Tony Dale Freeman, 57, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; aggravated battery.

Skylar Lauryn Verastegui, 23, Vinton: Schedule II possession; child desertion; illegal use of drugs in presence of minor.

Jeremiah Monroe Spell, 37, Sulphur: Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling (3 counts).

Joseph Carlton Etienne, 37, Lake Charles: Schedule IV possession with intent; Schedule II possession with intent; aggravated assault with a firearm; contempt of court (3 counts); out-of-state detainer; Schedule I possession with intent (2 counts); illegal carrying of a weapon curing commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; illegal use of drugs in presence of minor; false representation; Schedule IV possession with intent; obstruction of justice.

Wendi Kay Terro, 40, Vinton: Monetary instrument abuse.

Tammy Lynn Miller, 58, Vidor, Texas: Schedule IV possession; drug paraphernalia; Schedule II possession.

Kenneth Devonte Landry, 19, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; resisting an officer; violations of protective orders.

Ronnie Earl Lumbley, 57, Ponchatoula: Disturbing the peace.

Michael Barahona Argueta, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery strangulation; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Catherine Jean Hall, 47, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia.