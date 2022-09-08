50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 7, 2022

(Source:)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report from Sept. 7, 2022.

  • Dawn Collet Leblanc, 44, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession; theft less than $1,000; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); Schedule IV possession; drug paraphernalia.
  • Dustin Darryl Guillory, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
  • Alexander Paul Williams, 41, McKinney, Texas: Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia; criminal trespass; resisting an officer; alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
  • Raymond Robert Matthews, 30, Lake Charles: First-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); Schedule III possession; unlawful use of 911.
  • Brooke Nicole Rhodes, 28, Lake Charles: Drug paraphernalia.
  • Trinity Ilise Woods, 19, Sulphur: Schedule I possession with intent; Schedule II possession with intent; false representation; operating a vehicle while under suspension; drug paraphernalia; obscured windshield or windows; following vehicles.
  • Blake Allen Deshotel, 24, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; unauthorized use of a food stamp card under $500; identity theft less than $300; identity theft from $300 to $500.
  • Jeffery Randolph Clark, 43, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 counts); issuing worthless checks under $500; Schedule II possession; criminal trespass; drug paraphernalia.
  • John Michael Rosales, 37, Richmond, Texas: Failure to possession residential construction license; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.
  • Dominique Jermaine Henderson, 36, Lake Charles: Schedule IV possession; out-of-state detainer.
  • Alek William Johnson, 32, Green River, Wyoming: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; instate detainer.
  • Jordan Kane Hunsicker, 30, Westlake: Fourth-offense operating while intoxicated.
  • Gilbert Jean Richards, 58, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
  • Tony Dale Freeman, 57, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; aggravated battery.
  • Skylar Lauryn Verastegui, 23, Vinton: Schedule II possession; child desertion; illegal use of drugs in presence of minor.
  • Jeremiah Monroe Spell, 37, Sulphur: Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling (3 counts).
  • Joseph Carlton Etienne, 37, Lake Charles: Schedule IV possession with intent; Schedule II possession with intent; aggravated assault with a firearm; contempt of court (3 counts); out-of-state detainer; Schedule I possession with intent (2 counts); illegal carrying of a weapon curing commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; illegal use of drugs in presence of minor; false representation; Schedule IV possession with intent; obstruction of justice.
  • Wendi Kay Terro, 40, Vinton: Monetary instrument abuse.
  • Tammy Lynn Miller, 58, Vidor, Texas: Schedule IV possession; drug paraphernalia; Schedule II possession.
  • Kenneth Devonte Landry, 19, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; resisting an officer; violations of protective orders.
  • Ronnie Earl Lumbley, 57, Ponchatoula: Disturbing the peace.
  • Michael Barahona Argueta, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery strangulation; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
  • Catherine Jean Hall, 47, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia.
  • Clayton Daniel McClelland, 43, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 counts); Schedule II possession with intent (4 counts).

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found

Latest News

Video shows burned 18-wheeler on I-10 West at Roanoke.
Video shows burned truck on I-10 West at Roanoke
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Firemen work to put out an 18-wheeler fire on I-10 west at Roanoke.
18-wheeler catches fire on I-10 W at Roanoke
Firemen work to put out an 18-wheeler fire on I-10 west at Roanoke.
18-wheeler catches fire on I-10 W near Roanoke