Jennings residents say neighborhood suffering from tall grass

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Tall grass isn’t just bad to look at. The taller it gets, the more vermin and mosquitoes it attracts. Residents of Cyrus Homes in Jennings asked for us to come out and see what they’re dealing with.

Upon arrival, residents decided they were afraid to be seen on camera because they feared they might get evicted. Still, residents said the grass was so high the kids had to play in the street, and that those who cut it themselves, which goes against their lease, caused rats, snakes and bugs to run out.

Plus, they say mosquitoes have been awful. In the 11th hour a resident called and agreed to visit on camera, saying the public needs to know what’s going on out there.

“It’s been really hard. Like I said, I live with my son and my four-year-old grandson. And we cannot go in and out, the grass is so high. And the mosquitos, the snakes, everything is horrible. He can’t even go outside,” said Stephanie Langlinais, a resident.

We tried to contact the company, but the man who calls himself the property manager refused to tell us his name or comment.

Then Mayor Henry Guinn got involved. He says a certified letter about the complaint was not received by the company because no one would sign it.

There seems to be discrepancies on who owns the property, so Guinn says for now, the City of Jennings will cut the grass, though whoever owns it will see a hefty price tag when they go to pay their property taxes.

The mayor says they will continue to keep up the maintenance of the property until the ownership issues are resolved.

Guinn says men will begin cutting the grass at 7:30 in the morning.

