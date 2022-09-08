50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

JD Sheriff’s Office: Several dogs found in malnourished condition

An Iowa woman is under arrest after several dogs were found in malnourished condition,...
An Iowa woman is under arrest after several dogs were found in malnourished condition, authorities said. Several dogs with bones showing were chained in a yard in the 19000 block of Woolridge Road, south of Lacassine, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, spokesman for the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.(Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - An Iowa woman is under arrest after several dogs were found in malnourished condition, authorities said.

Several dogs with bones showing were chained in a yard in the 19000 block of Woolridge Road, south of Lacassine, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, spokesman for the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.

Ivey said deputies responding to a complaint about the animals on Wednesday contacted the owner and discovered additional dogs in the residence “in bad shape, with pelvic bones visible.”

Yesenia Paola Salter, 28, was booked into the parish jail for simple cruelty to animals.

When Salter removed a baggy of marijuana from her clothing and turned it over to deputies during processing, an additional charge of possession of marijuana was added.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found

Latest News

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board discussing her employment status
Catholic Charity hosts giveaway to those in need
Catholic Charities hosts giveaway
Catholic Charity hosts giveaway to those in need
KVHP FOX 29 Morning Show - 7 - 7:30 - VOD - clipped version
Front on the way early next week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More scattered storms today, but a drier pattern is near