JD Sheriff’s Office: Several dogs found in malnourished condition

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - An Iowa woman is under arrest after several dogs were found in malnourished condition, authorities said.

Several dogs with bones showing were chained in a yard in the 19000 block of Woolridge Road, south of Lacassine, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, spokesman for the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.

Ivey said deputies responding to a complaint about the animals on Wednesday contacted the owner and discovered additional dogs in the residence “in bad shape, with pelvic bones visible.”

Yesenia Paola Salter, 28, was booked into the parish jail for simple cruelty to animals.

When Salter removed a baggy of marijuana from her clothing and turned it over to deputies during processing, an additional charge of possession of marijuana was added.

