First Alert Forecast: Few Storms For Friday, Dry Pattern In Store for Next Week

By Max Lagano
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A drier pattern is on the way as we head into next week.  As we finish our week, a few showers and storms may still try to fire up, as we still have an upper-level low near the area.  Any activity, however, will remain isolated to scattered as we end the work week Friday.  This means good weather is in store for Friday night football games, as well as any other outdoor plans.  Saturday may feature slightly more storm activity, though likewise, anything that forms should remain scattered, making outdoor plans also feasible.  High temperatures look to rise into the upper 80′s both days, with lows around 70.  Sunday into Monday looks to feature lower rain chances with the upper-level low gone, meaning temperatures may rise to around 90 degrees.  By Tuesday, a cold front may approach the area, though any impact on high temperatures would likely be small.  The biggest impact would be even drier weather starting mid-week, as well as lower humidity and low temperatures possibly dipping below 70 degrees.

A mostly dry Friday looks likely, with only a few pop-up storms nearby
A mostly dry Friday looks likely, with only a few pop-up storms nearby(KPLC)

There are still no tropical threats to the Gulf of Mexico.  Hurricane Earl continues to move to the North and will pass Bermuda tonight, bringing tropical storm conditions to the Island.  It will then continue to move North, eventually weakening into a remnant low once it passes through colder waters.  Elsewhere, a couple of waves off Africa are being monitored for development as we get closer to the peak of the season, but pose no risk to land at this time.

- Max Lagano

