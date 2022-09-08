FEMA funeral assistance remains available for COVID-19 related deaths

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA may be able to help ease the financial burden that comes with COVID-19 losses.

Those who had or have funeral COVID-19 related funeral expenses can apply for FEMA Funeral Assistance by calling 844-684-6333. Phone lines are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.

There is no set deadline to apply for assistance, but applicants have requirements to qualify for aid.

