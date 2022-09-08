City workers mow tall grass in Jennings neighborhood after complaint

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - Residents of a Jennings neighborhood were unable to get in contact with the owners of their property about grass concerns, so city workers took it upon themselves to cut the overgrown lawns.

Cyrus Homes tenants reached out to 7 News Wednesday, saying the tall grass in their community was attracting mosquitoes, rats and snakes to the area.

The City of Jennings tried to send the property owners a complaint, but no one would sign for it, so Mayor Henry Guinn stepped up.

Seven city workers showed up at 7:30 Thursday morning with three 60-inch zero-turn mowers, several weed-eaters and blowers, Guinn said.

The owners are expected to pay up to $5,000 for the work. Guinn said the city will continue to keep up the properties until the issues with ownership are worked out.

