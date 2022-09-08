Catholic Charities hosts giveaway

50/50 Thursdays
By Angelica Butine
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If people are in need of help, Catholic Charities are ready to take action.

Through many acts of service they provide solutions for anyone struggling financially, rebuilding a new life, and needing help with disaster recovery.

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Catholic Charity hosted a give away through many donations for people to walk through and shop for free, looking for the things that they need the most.

The giveaway included things such as hats, gloves, decorations, jewelry, shoes, and other miscellaneous items that may be needed.

“I wait until I get a consumption of items to give away, it’s pretty much like a garage sale. Just all types of miscellaneous items that people do not have in their homes and they just don’t have the funds to go out and get them,” said disaster task manager Cynthia Julian.

Those who already clients with the organization will be sent alerts and notified when events are occurring through “Flock Notes”.

Any one who would like to sign up for Flock Notes or seeking to become a potential new client, can stop by their office and fill out an application or apply online HERE.

Catholic Charities also provides help with the following:

  • Emergency rental assistance
  • Utility assistance
  • Funeral expenses
  • Prescription medications
  • TWIC assistance
  • ID assistance
  • Birth certificate assistance
  • Disaster operations.

If you would like to keep up with upcoming events you can follow them on Facebook.

For any more information, call 337-439-7436.

