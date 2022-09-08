Cameron Parish man convicted of sexual assault of a 7-year-old

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC)- A Cameron Parish man was found guilty Wednesday of molesting a 7-year-old in 2016.

Eric LeMay was found guilty of two counts of aggravated crime against nature. Sentencing will be on Nov. 29.

The child lived in Cameron when the abuse occurred, but did not tell anyone about it until undergoing counseling in Oklahoma in 2018, according to Cory Dennis, with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

LeMay is being held in custody.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.