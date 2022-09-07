50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Undetermined cause of death results in obstruction charges for men who burned Lexie Doga’s body

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Family members of Lexie Doga were hopeful someone would be charged with murder in her death which is believed to have occurred in Lake Charles, but her body was dumped in Beauregard Parish and set on fire.

“Scary. It’s a very scary feeling because what if they do this to somebody else,” said Lexie’s mother, Jamie Cooley. “They pretty much got away with a crime, and they could do it to somebody else. Somebody’s daughter or sister or anybody.”

But the men were charged with obstruction in Calcasieu Parish. Chief litigator for the Calcasieu D.A. Bobby Holmes says there is not enough evidence for murder charges.

“The medical evidence doesn’t support at this time a finding of a homicide to go forward with a prosecution,” said Holmes.

The autopsy determined Doga was already dead when her body was set on fire.

When asked if Doga would still be alive if not for her encounter with the men, Holmes said, “I would say, yes, she would be alive.”

“It initially came in as a homicide after the coroner did his report out of Lafayette. Dr. Welke [the Calcasieu coroner] didn’t do this one. It was determined that there was an undetermined cause of death. There was a high level of narcotics in her system which could have been consistent with an overdose,” Holmes said when asked why the men are charged with obstruction.

The fire marshal’s report does say the men charged provided the methamphetamines to Doga.

And murder charges or not, in Beauregard Parish both the prosecutor and judge called them directly or indirectly responsible for her death.

Holmes says in these cases Morgan Douglas and Michael Roberts could face 40 years in prison if convicted.

Fife pleaded to obstruction in Calcasieu was received a suspended sentence of ten years, plus two years’ probation. Douglas is set for trial Oct. 3, and Roberts has a pretrial hearing Nov. 16.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found

Latest News

Early morning power outage planned for areas of Welsh Friday
New Sabine Signage Proposed in Wake of Recent Drowning
Sheriff proposes warning signs after recent Sabine River drownings
Family members of Lexie Doga were hopeful someone would be charged with murder in her death...
Burned body investigation continues in Calcasieu Parish
Angola Prison
Court hearing deals with transfer of youth inmates to Angola