Undetermined cause of death results in obstruction charges for men who burned Lexie Doga’s body

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Family members of Lexie Doga were hopeful someone would be charged with murder in her death which is believed to have occurred in Lake Charles, but her body was dumped in Beauregard Parish and set on fire.

“Scary. It’s a very scary feeling because what if they do this to somebody else,” said Lexie’s mother, Jamie Cooley. “They pretty much got away with a crime, and they could do it to somebody else. Somebody’s daughter or sister or anybody.”

But the men were charged with obstruction in Calcasieu Parish. Chief litigator for the Calcasieu D.A. Bobby Holmes says there is not enough evidence for murder charges.

“The medical evidence doesn’t support at this time a finding of a homicide to go forward with a prosecution,” said Holmes.

The autopsy determined Doga was already dead when her body was set on fire.

When asked if Doga would still be alive if not for her encounter with the men, Holmes said, “I would say, yes, she would be alive.”

“It initially came in as a homicide after the coroner did his report out of Lafayette. Dr. Welke [the Calcasieu coroner] didn’t do this one. It was determined that there was an undetermined cause of death. There was a high level of narcotics in her system which could have been consistent with an overdose,” Holmes said when asked why the men are charged with obstruction.

The fire marshal’s report does say the men charged provided the methamphetamines to Doga.

And murder charges or not, in Beauregard Parish both the prosecutor and judge called them directly or indirectly responsible for her death.

Holmes says in these cases Morgan Douglas and Michael Roberts could face 40 years in prison if convicted.

Fife pleaded to obstruction in Calcasieu was received a suspended sentence of ten years, plus two years’ probation. Douglas is set for trial Oct. 3, and Roberts has a pretrial hearing Nov. 16.

