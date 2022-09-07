TDL: Game of the Week - Westlake Preview

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Westlake Rams began their 2022 season in impressive fashion as they beat DeQuincy 46-14, but their second game of the season will be far more difficult as they’ll suit up against the Welsh Greyhounds. Welsh is coming off of a season where they went 7-5, but enters week two of the 2022 season with an 0-0 record after their rivalry game against Kinder was canceled last week due to weather.

As for the Rams, coach John Richardson liked what he saw in their week one victory, and is hopeful they’re able to build off of it going into week two saying “Well I was really happy with our effort in the first game, I think we did a lot of good things as usual you know when you go back and watch the film you see some things you need to correct, but it was to be expected, but I was pretty pleased overall for my week one.”

Due to Welsh not playing a game last week, it makes this week’s game a little difficult to prepare for for Westlake, seeing they haven’t seen anything of the Greyhounds, and are practically going into their week two game, similar to how they would for a week one game.

“Well we’re familiar with them you know and they have 18 starters coming back, we played them a year ago, I’m very familiar with the coaching staff there as they are with me, I know those kids are going to play extremely hard, I think they’re really well coached football team, and it should be a really good game” said Richardson.

Richardson, as he mentioned, is very familiar with the Welsh coaching staff, and the Welsh community as well, as he coached the Greyhounds for six years, leading them to a state championship in 2018. “And you know I coached there for six years with those guys and most of those guys there I either coached with, or I coached, at one point in time or even coached against them, so we’re all really familiar with them, I have a lot of really good memories coming from that place obviously, love all of the people there, and I know what kind of effort they’re going to give when they come in here and I know it’s going to be a really tough game” said Richardson.

On Wednesday we will preview the Welsh Greyhounds before the two kick off at Westlake at 7:00, Friday night.

