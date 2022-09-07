50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 6, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 6, 2022.

Donisha Faye Hicks, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; aggravated assault; property damage under $1,000.

Floyd Vendale Riley, 59, Westlake: Contempt of court (2 charges); bicycle must have rear reflectors; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; resisting a police officer with force.

Kristie Fay Roddy, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Steven Russell Sedlock, 57, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); new motor vehicles must have turn signals; possession of marijuana; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nathaniel Aaron King, 31, Lake Charles: Broken tail lamps; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Joshua Scott Wallace, 24, Westlake: Disturbing the peace.

Lisa Lenette Dowden, 46, Iowa: Possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Kieu-Nu Nguyen, 61, Houston, TX: Theft under $5,000.

Amanda Rochel Papion, 34, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.

Daniel Jacob Hooper, 27, Lake Charles: Mischief; burglary; theft under $1,000; disturbing the peace; identity theft.

Shantina Marie Celestine, 40, Lake Charles: Battery.

Jesse Edward Flowers Jr., 57, Westlake: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

James Darnell Miller, 57, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Myresha Naikella Johnson, 20, Oakdale: Obstruction of justice; accessory after the fact.

Justin Keith Edwards, 33, Sulphur: Unlawful disruption of the operating of a school.

Chandler Lee Alley, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; possession of marijuana.

David Paul Cavalier Jr., 38, Sulphur: Contempt of court; vehicle not registered; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a Schedule II drug; security required; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; vehicle inspection required; instate detainer.

Christina Dale Huffman, 52, Lake Charles: Pedestrians on highways; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Wayne Duplechan, 30, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; resisting an officer.

