Sheriff proposes warning signs after recent Sabine River drownings

By Devon Distefano
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Sabine River has been the site of numerous deaths over the years.

Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford says in his 31 years in law enforcement in the parish, he’s been on scene for 25 to 30 drownings in the exact spot that claimed four lives just over a week ago.

Sheriff Herford recommended the police jury take action at a council meeting on Tuesday to approve and create warning signs and other precautions.

“I wish we could come up with some strongly worded signs, you know, things addressing the dangerous under currents, something addressing the rapid changes in depths. Something to get their attention,” said Herford.

If the proposed signs are not a strong enough deterrent, he hopes that a memorial for the most recent drowning victims will make people think twice before entering the treacherous waters.

”I’ve spoken with some of the family of the last drowning incident and they are interested in doing some kind of memorial for those three men who lost their lives trying to save the baby. So I think, hopefully people seeing the memorial there, maybe that’ll bring it in to focus for them just how dangerous that river is,” Herford said.

The police jury now plans to meet with wildlife and fisheries, along with state elected officials to help find solutions.

