Power outages reported across Jeff Davis Parish

Jefferson Davis Parish, La. (KPLC) - Residents of several communities in southern Jeff Davis Parish are without power Tuesday night.

Jeff Davis Electric Co-Op posted that they are aware of outages in the areas of Lake Arthur, Klondike, Welsh, Roanoke and Jennings, and said Entergy has an outage on their transmission line.

The Entergy outage map shows that over 1,800 Entergy customers are without power in the parish, including most of Lake Arthur, as of 9:30 p.m.

Jeff Davis Electric said they will update customers when they have a time of restoration.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.