Philips Respironics recalls CPAP masks

The company logo of Royal Philips NV sits on the head office in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday Jan. 9, 2014.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Millions of masks used with sleep apnea machines have been recalled for safety concerns.

Philips Respironics has recalled over 17 million of its masks used with their CPAP and BiPAP machines.

The FDA says magnets that connect and hold the mask components in place can affect the function of implated metallic medical devices like brain stents, aneurysm clips, and pacemakers.

At least 14 serious injuries have been reported so far.

The recalled mask types are DreamWhisp, DreamWear, Amara View, Wisp, and Wisp Youth.

The FDA says people can continue to use the products if they, or people around them, do not have implanted metal objects in their bodies.

You can find more information on this recall on the FDA’s website.

