50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide

A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a shooting at a home.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - An investigation into the deaths of an elementary school teacher and her children in South Carolina has revealed that they died in a murder-suicide, according to authorities.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office said the cause of death of the children, 11-year-old Eric and 8-year-old Emily Moberley, is homicide. Their mother, Laura Moberly, died by suicide.

Officials confirmed to WMBF that the deaths have been ruled a murder-suicide.

The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Coroner’s Office said the 42-year-old teacher and her two children were all found shot to death at a home on Centennial Circle last week.

Records from family court show a legal order of separation was filed by Moberly’s husband, William, on June 13.

The latest filings were dated Aug. 30, the same date on which a temporary hearing was scheduled.

Officers were called to the home the day after the scheduled hearing, where they found the three of them dead.

Moberley taught at Carolina Forest Elementary School, which is also where Emily attended.

According to the funeral home, services are planned for Thursday for Moberley and her two children.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the U.S. Conference of Mayors 90th Annual Meeting at...
Harris to lead US delegation to Japan for Abe’s funeral
Former first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama are shown Wednesday with their...
Bidens welcome Obamas for White House portrait reveal
A Florida beachgoer recently spotted a man dressed as Michael Myers from “Halloween.”
Man dressed as ‘Halloween’ character Michael Myers spotted at Florida beach
UPS Driver Colin Mitchell help save two dogs trapped inside a pool.
UPS driver saves dogs trapped in pool, family says