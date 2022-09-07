McNeese athletes to mentor at-risk elementary students

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Elementary school students in Calcasieu Parish will now have the opportunity to learn from inspirational leaders in their community.

“Rowdy for Success,” a new partnership between McNeese State University, the school board and the district attorney’s office, is an effort to boost student growth in and out of the classroom.

“We have to provide the education for the community and for our kids for the next generation,” said Calcasieu superintendent Shannon LaFargue. “It’s going to continue and that’s a promise from us and it’s going to be more robust in the future.”

McNeese student-athletes will be visiting five elementary schools in the area to spend time with and mentor children at each school. McNeese believes this program will change the trajectory of these young students’ lives.

“The partnership and the collaboration between all these agencies to ensure our youth, our students, are not only safe in school but feel valued and feel like there is hope,” LaFargue said.

The program aims to help at-risk students who may be struggling at home or in the classroom.

“You can really change lives just by letting these kids know they matter and that they care and there’s a visual something that they can touch and feel and see like I can actually do this,” said McNeese athletics director Heath Schroyer.

Mentorship and relationship building is the primary focus. District Attorney Stephen Dwight says having a role model is essential.

“A lot of the student-athletes that are at McNeese were at that same crossroad when they were at that age,” said Dwight. “So they can come in and actually talk to these students and say, hey look I was once where you are, and now look at what I am because they’re not only role models on the field but they’re role models in the community as well.”

The DA’s office said the program will focus on 5th grade students in its first year.

The program’s 30-minute rallies will begin on Sept. 15 at several elementary schools in the area and will continue throughout the school year. Brentwood, College Oaks, Combre-Fondel, Ralph Wilson and T.H. Watkins are participating.

