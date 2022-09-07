50/50 Thursdays
KCS Holiday Express to return to SWLA this year

The Holiday Express Train is Coming to Mississippi!
KCS Holiday Express Train(tcw-wlbt)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Kansas City, Mo. (KPLC) - The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is returning to the rails this year for the first time since 2019, and it has stops planned for five Louisiana cities, including DeQuincy and Leesville.

As always, visitors can tour the festive train at no cost.

This year’s tour will include the following Louisiana cities:

  • Monroe - Nov. 25
  • Mansfield - Nov. 29
  • DeQuincy - Nov. 30
  • Leesville - Dec. 2
  • Shreveport - Dec. 4.

You can view the train’s full schedule with location details HERE.

