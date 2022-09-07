Horseshoe Casino aims to open soon in former Isle of Capri location

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - It’s the newest addition to a major player in Southwest Louisiana’s economy.

Construction is underway at the Horseshoe Casino, formerly known as Isle Of Capri. It has been brought ashore and rebranded by parent company Caesars Entertainment.

“We certainly welcome the day when we will reopen, which will be in the near future,” senior vice president and general manager Jeff Favre said.

It’s a project years in the making. Construction was first postponed by the pandemic and then the 2020 hurricanes.

Favre said they anticipate the casino’s reopening, as it will bring a new and improved facility to the area.

“The facilities that were already here are completely renovated, so the hotel will be a complete renovation,” Favre said. “The old inn hotel across the street has been demolished. We’ll have all new restaurants. It’s essentially a brand-new facility with the land casino, no river boat.”

Favre explains the casino will offer a variety of new additions, including several restaurants, a larger gaming floor and a sports betting area.

We toured the new facility but were not allowed to take any video inside. We can only show you renderings, which are included in the above video.

“We’ll have a new bar. The pool is getting redone, like I said the hotel is getting renovated,” Favre said. “We’ll have some new retail space. We are definitely on the other side of the mountain. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, we are very excited about that and look forward to it.”

Favre said they hope to have the casino open by the end of the year.

