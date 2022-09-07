50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Horseshoe Casino aims to open soon in former Isle of Capri location

By Jade Moreau
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - It’s the newest addition to a major player in Southwest Louisiana’s economy.

Construction is underway at the Horseshoe Casino, formerly known as Isle Of Capri. It has been brought ashore and rebranded by parent company Caesars Entertainment.

“We certainly welcome the day when we will reopen, which will be in the near future,” senior vice president and general manager Jeff Favre said.

It’s a project years in the making. Construction was first postponed by the pandemic and then the 2020 hurricanes.

Favre said they anticipate the casino’s reopening, as it will bring a new and improved facility to the area.

“The facilities that were already here are completely renovated, so the hotel will be a complete renovation,” Favre said. “The old inn hotel across the street has been demolished. We’ll have all new restaurants. It’s essentially a brand-new facility with the land casino, no river boat.”

Favre explains the casino will offer a variety of new additions, including several restaurants, a larger gaming floor and a sports betting area.

We toured the new facility but were not allowed to take any video inside. We can only show you renderings, which are included in the above video.

“We’ll have a new bar. The pool is getting redone, like I said the hotel is getting renovated,” Favre said. “We’ll have some new retail space. We are definitely on the other side of the mountain. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, we are very excited about that and look forward to it.”

Favre said they hope to have the casino open by the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found

Latest News

Power outages reported across Jeff Davis Parish
Construction underway at Horseshoe Casino in Westlake
Construction underway at Horseshoe Casino in Westlake
KCS Holiday Express Train
KCS Holiday Express to return to SWLA this year
Early morning power outage planned for areas of Welsh Friday