50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Fort Polk Officials, VPSO issue warning after aircraft hit with lasers in Providence area

Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office
Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, there have been several reports of lasers being aimed at aircraft in the Providence area of Vernon Parish.

On September 6, around 12:46 a.m., Fort Polk Officials contacted VPSO about an airplane traveling from Alexandria to Deridder that was hit with a spot light and a green laser.

The officials at Fort Polk also advised that Houston air traffic controllers reported two prior incidents within the past week in the same area, also involving lasers pointed at aircraft. At the time of the incidents, the aircraft had an altitude of 28,000 and 30,000 feet when they were hit with the laser.

In the event of a future incident, officials have prepared in advance to utilize advanced technology to mark the exact incident location so that law enforcement personnel can respond to the location.

Federal law prohibits anyone from pointing lasers at aircraft and anyone convicted of engaging in such criminal activity can be sentenced to 5 years in prison.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office and Fort Polk Officials are working together with air traffic controllers in an effort to identify suspects responsible for these incidents. Anyone with information relating to these incidents should contact the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-238-1311.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found

Latest News

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 7, 2022
Video shows burned 18-wheeler on I-10 West at Roanoke.
Video shows burned truck on I-10 West at Roanoke
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Firemen work to put out an 18-wheeler fire on I-10 west at Roanoke.
18-wheeler catches fire on I-10 W at Roanoke
Firemen work to put out an 18-wheeler fire on I-10 west at Roanoke.
18-wheeler catches fire on I-10 W near Roanoke