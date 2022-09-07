FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More scattered storms Thursday but a drier pattern is near

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As storms continue to wind down this evening, the rest of our overnight hours look to remain quiet with low temperatures dropping into the lower 70s. A chance of more storms returns for Thursday, mainly toward the afternoon hours. These too will be scattered in coverage as was the case today.

Later in the week, the upper level low that has been parked over our area responsible for these storms will move out and result in fewer showers and thunderstorms by this weekend. A reinforcing weak front will move through Monday night into Tuesday bringing a push of less humid in for much of next week. This will send lows down into the 60s a few mornings!

The tropics, while active in the Atlantic, show no threats to the Gulf over the next several days!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

