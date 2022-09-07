Early morning power outage planned for areas of Welsh Friday
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Welsh, La. (KPLC) - An hour-long power outage is planned for the early hours of Friday, Sept. 9 in parts of Welsh.
Town officials expect the outage to last from around 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.
The following streets and businesses will be affected, as well as some surrounding areas:
- Cooper Street
- Jarrett Street
- West side of Bowers Street
- 700 block of North Elms
- 700 block of North Polk
- Rowson Street
- Coles Street
- LeBlanc Street
- Vanicor Street
- Subway
- Dairy Queen
- Exxon
- Valero
- Wright’s
- Henderson Implement.
