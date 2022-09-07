Early morning power outage planned for areas of Welsh Friday

Welsh, La. (KPLC) - An hour-long power outage is planned for the early hours of Friday, Sept. 9 in parts of Welsh.

Town officials expect the outage to last from around 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

The following streets and businesses will be affected, as well as some surrounding areas:

Cooper Street

Jarrett Street

West side of Bowers Street

700 block of North Elms

700 block of North Polk

Rowson Street

Coles Street

LeBlanc Street

Vanicor Street

Subway

Dairy Queen

Exxon

Valero

Wright’s

Henderson Implement.

