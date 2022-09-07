50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Early morning power outage planned for areas of Welsh Friday

(Power line photo credit Noah Boyer)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Welsh, La. (KPLC) - An hour-long power outage is planned for the early hours of Friday, Sept. 9 in parts of Welsh.

Town officials expect the outage to last from around 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

The following streets and businesses will be affected, as well as some surrounding areas:

  • Cooper Street
  • Jarrett Street
  • West side of Bowers Street
  • 700 block of North Elms
  • 700 block of North Polk
  • Rowson Street
  • Coles Street
  • LeBlanc Street
  • Vanicor Street
  • Subway
  • Dairy Queen
  • Exxon
  • Valero
  • Wright’s
  • Henderson Implement.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found

Latest News

New Sabine Signage Proposed in Wake of Recent Drowning
Sheriff proposes warning signs after recent Sabine River drownings
Family members of Lexie Doga were hopeful someone would be charged with murder in her death...
Undetermined cause of death results in obstruction charges for men who burned Lexie Doga’s body
Family members of Lexie Doga were hopeful someone would be charged with murder in her death...
Burned body investigation continues in Calcasieu Parish
Angola Prison
Court hearing deals with transfer of youth inmates to Angola