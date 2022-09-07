Cameron Parish looking for beach sweep volunteers
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Cameron, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish Police Jury is reminding residents that they will be holding a beach sweep this month to remove trash and help keep their beaches clean.
Volunteers can meet at either of the two locations on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, to help out.
- District 1 - Jonson Bayou Community Center on 135 Berwick Rd. in Cameron.
- District 2 - Rutherford Beach in Creole.
Registration for the event will be from 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. and lunch will be provided for volunteers at 11:30 a.m.
