Cameron Parish looking for beach sweep volunteers

Cameron, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish Police Jury is reminding residents that they will be holding a beach sweep this month to remove trash and help keep their beaches clean.

Volunteers can meet at either of the two locations on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, to help out.

District 1 - Jonson Bayou Community Center on 135 Berwick Rd. in Cameron.

District 2 - Rutherford Beach in Creole.

Registration for the event will be from 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. and lunch will be provided for volunteers at 11:30 a.m.

