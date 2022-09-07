50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Cameron Parish looking for beach sweep volunteers

Cameron Parish looking for beach sweep volunteers
Cameron Parish looking for beach sweep volunteers(Cameron Parish Police Jury)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cameron, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish Police Jury is reminding residents that they will be holding a beach sweep this month to remove trash and help keep their beaches clean.

Volunteers can meet at either of the two locations on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, to help out.

  • District 1 - Jonson Bayou Community Center on 135 Berwick Rd. in Cameron.
  • District 2 - Rutherford Beach in Creole.

Registration for the event will be from 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. and lunch will be provided for volunteers at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found

Latest News

Sunrise Interviews: Keeping mosquitoes in check
Sunrise Interviews: Keeping mosquitoes in check
Hot and humid with scattered showers & thunderstorms this afternoon
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE FORECAST: Hot and humid with more scattered afternoon storms
Health Headlines: New bionic arms helping children with prosthetics
Health Headlines: New bionic arms helping children with prosthetics
Beauregard library hosting skilled trades workforce development demo
Beauregard library hosting skilled trades workforce development demo