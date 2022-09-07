DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Library will be hosting a skilled trades workforce development special presentation with two opportunities to attend.

The resource demonstration is for students and apprentices of all experience levels who want to develop skills in:

HVAC

Solar

Electrical

Plumbing

Facilities Maintenance

Safety

The presentation will help students looking to earn CEUs from NATE, IACET, and NABCEP, to earn or maintain certification, or meet employer CE requirements. It will feature online, on-demand, and virtual reality courses.

Beauregard library hosting skilled trades workforce development demo (Beauregard Parish Library)

The demonstration will be offered at the parish library on 205 S. Washington St. in DeRidder on two days:

Sept. 7, 2022, at 1 p.m.

Sept. 15, 2022, at 5 p.m.

You can contact the parish library at (337) 463-6217 for more details.

