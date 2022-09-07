Beauregard library hosting skilled trades workforce development demo
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Library will be hosting a skilled trades workforce development special presentation with two opportunities to attend.
The resource demonstration is for students and apprentices of all experience levels who want to develop skills in:
- HVAC
- Solar
- Electrical
- Plumbing
- Facilities Maintenance
- Safety
The presentation will help students looking to earn CEUs from NATE, IACET, and NABCEP, to earn or maintain certification, or meet employer CE requirements. It will feature online, on-demand, and virtual reality courses.
The demonstration will be offered at the parish library on 205 S. Washington St. in DeRidder on two days:
- Sept. 7, 2022, at 1 p.m.
- Sept. 15, 2022, at 5 p.m.
You can contact the parish library at (337) 463-6217 for more details.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.