Beauregard library hosting skilled trades workforce development demo
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Library will be hosting a skilled trades workforce development special presentation with two opportunities to attend.

The resource demonstration is for students and apprentices of all experience levels who want to develop skills in:

  • HVAC
  • Solar
  • Electrical
  • Plumbing
  • Facilities Maintenance
  • Safety

The presentation will help students looking to earn CEUs from NATE, IACET, and NABCEP, to earn or maintain certification, or meet employer CE requirements. It will feature online, on-demand, and virtual reality courses.

The demonstration will be offered at the parish library on 205 S. Washington St. in DeRidder on two days:

  • Sept. 7, 2022, at 1 p.m.
  • Sept. 15, 2022, at 5 p.m.

You can contact the parish library at (337) 463-6217 for more details.

