17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last Wednesday, likely due to a fentanyl overdose.(WALA)
By Ariel Mallory and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – A 17-year-old is facing charges in the overdose death of a 15-year-old girl in Alabama, according to officials.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor was found dead at a home in Semmes last Wednesday, likely due to a fentanyl overdose.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced the arrest of a 17-year-old, who is being charged with manslaughter and distribution of a controlled substance.

The 17-year-old’s name is not being released at this time due to being a minor.

According to Chief Deputy Paul Burch, investigators learned that Taylor likely ingested pills that were laced with fentanyl.

Burch said he anticipates more arrests will be made in the case.

“In certain instances, they can face murder charges. It may be manslaughter because you’re knowingly selling something that could lead to the death of a person,” Burch said. “We do anticipate a number of charges on a number of people.”

Taylor was a student at Mary G. Montgomery High School, just a few weeks shy of her 16th birthday.

WALA reached out to Taylor’s family, who did not want to comment.

