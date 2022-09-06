50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 5, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 5, 2022.

Jalon Jashawn Thomas, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms.

Mistie Lee Mendelssohn, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

David Joseph Smith Jr., 44, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (3 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adrian Cortez Higgins, 19, Leesville: Domestic abuse; theft under $1,000; escape.

Donavan Darrelle Trahan, 31, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; instate detainer.

Angela Rachelle Bertrand, 45, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000; burglary (2 charges); battery; aggravated battery; property damage under $50,000; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; resisting a police officer with force; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule III drug; contraband in a penal institution.

Levi David Wilson, 37, Homeless: Possession of marijuana; improper display of temporary license tag; possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; must have motor vehicle liability in vehicle; contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Michael David Stermer, 39, Krotz Springs: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); instate detainer.

Housing marketing ‘balancing out,’ Lake Area realtors say
MADD reminds residents to drive responsibly on Labor Day
