Sunrise Interview: Road widening and drainage project closures

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We spoke to Lake Charles Chief of Police Shawn Caldwell this morning about the road widening and drainage project that will be causing some traffic detours around the area.

Starting at 7 a.m. today, Sept. 6, 2022, the intersection of West Prien Lake Rd. and Sale Rd. will be closed as the project enters a new phase of construction.

One possible detour for the current closure will be Nelson Rd. but residents may want to find alternative routes as Nelson Rd. tends to already have quite a bit of traffic.

There will be a police presence at the closure to help direct traffic and individuals that live along the closed route will still be allowed in to get home.

Weather permitting, this phase of construction is scheduled to be completed in mid-December. However, there will still be additional closures along that route following this portion of the project.

Construction has been underway for quite some time but up till now, the city has been able to manage traffic with smaller or short-term closures. And as that project enters a new phase, there will be larger and more long-term closures.

The road widening and drainage project is currently scheduled to be completed in 2025.

