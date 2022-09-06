50/50 Thursdays
Police: Jennings man accused of stabbing neighbor twice

Jennings man Jimmie Johnson, 79, booked for attempted second-degree murder, is accused of...
By Sudan Britton
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department says a victim ran from their neighbor’s residence after being stabbed.

Police said officers responded after being called to the Jennings American Legion Hospital about a stabbing around 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 4, 2022.

Investigators said the victim spent the evening visiting at the home of Jimmie Johnson, during which time Johnson stabbed him twice in the abdomen. Investigators said they don’t have a motive for the stabbing.

The victim fled to his residence, where he was rushed to the hospital by a family member, police said.

Johnson was taken into custody and booked for attempted second-degree murder.

