Police: Jennings man accused of stabbing neighbor twice

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department says a victim ran from their neighbor’s residence after being stabbed.

Police said officers responded after being called to the Jennings American Legion Hospital about a stabbing around 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 4, 2022.

Investigators said the victim spent the evening visiting at the home of Jimmie Johnson, during which time Johnson stabbed him twice in the abdomen. Investigators said they don’t have a motive for the stabbing.

The victim fled to his residence, where he was rushed to the hospital by a family member, police said.

Johnson was taken into custody and booked for attempted second-degree murder.

