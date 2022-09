Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - US Marshals have arrested a suspect that was being sought for a shooting in Oakdale, according to the Oakdale Police Department.

Malcolm Pugh, 21, was wanted for second-degree murder following an August 5, 2022, shooting in Oakdale.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

