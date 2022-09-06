50/50 Thursdays
“No Man’s Land” SWLA culture and heritage festival to be held in September(Crying Eagle Brewing Company)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The “No Man’s Land” Southwest Louisiana culture and heritage festival is set to be held on Sept. 17, 2022.

Crying Eagle Brewing will be hosting the free festival from 11 a.m. until midnight.

The Iceman Special from Oakdale will headline the festival which will feature musicians from genres such as country, jazz, blues, zydeco, and rock.

Alongside live music, there will be vendors from local restaurants and businesses that will be set up outside all day.

There will also be a family zone for families with children.

While admission is free, there are VIP tickets available that feature a private seating area and more.

