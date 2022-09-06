Louisiana sending team to assist with Jackson, Mississippi water crisis

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are gearing up to aid with the ongoing water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi.

Leaders say a four-person engineering team with a combined 87 years of experience will assist with daily operations.

Jackson has been struggling with the water crisis since heavy rain and flooding badly damaged the area’s drinking water system.

“Louisiana stands ready to provide this support whenever possible,” said GOHSEP director Casey Tingle. “We have had our own experiences dealing with this type of flooding. It is essential to get access to safe drinking water. Our team will help our partners in Mississippi with this mission and we are proud to be a part of that work.”

The team from Louisiana has also played a major role in recovery efforts following several major hurricanes and other weather events.

