Police: Man found with 2 airsoft guns, knife in parking lot of Lake Charles Charter Academy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man carrying two airsoft BB guns and a knife caused Lake Charles Charter Academy to go into lockdown Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Police first received a call of a person walking with a gun in their hand in the 2700 block of Power Center Parkway at 3:32 p.m., according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel. Then, at 3:37 p.m., police received a call of a subject brandishing a gun in the parking lot of the school.

Fondel said officers made contact with the man on the east side of the school’s property. The man complied and officers took him into custody, finding the two airsoft guns and the knife.

Justin Keith Edwards, 33, is being held on a felony charge of unlawful disruption of the operation of a school. Fondel said additional charges could be added.

The school, which was letting out for the day, was placed on temporary lockdown, which was lifted at 3:45 p.m.

“Lake Charles Charter School went into a Code Red lockdown today after receiving a report of a suspicious person near the school,” the school said in a statement. “Lake Charles Police Department responded and are continuing their investigation. They gave us the all-clear and advised us that it was safe for students to resume their normal after-school activities.”

Fondel asked anyone with information to contact Sgt. William Loving at 337-491-1311.

Edwards has a previous arrest for communicating false information of planned arson.

