50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Police: Man found with 2 airsoft guns, knife in parking lot of Lake Charles Charter Academy

Starting the first day of class on August 13, students and staff are required to wear masks...
Starting the first day of class on August 13, students and staff are required to wear masks inside Lake Charles charter school facilities until at least September 3.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man carrying two airsoft BB guns and a knife caused Lake Charles Charter Academy to go into lockdown Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Police first received a call of a person walking with a gun in their hand in the 2700 block of Power Center Parkway at 3:32 p.m., according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel. Then, at 3:37 p.m., police received a call of a subject brandishing a gun in the parking lot of the school.

Fondel said officers made contact with the man on the east side of the school’s property. The man complied and officers took him into custody, finding the two airsoft guns and the knife.

Justin Keith Edwards, 33, is being held on a felony charge of unlawful disruption of the operation of a school. Fondel said additional charges could be added.

The school, which was letting out for the day, was placed on temporary lockdown, which was lifted at 3:45 p.m.

“Lake Charles Charter School went into a Code Red lockdown today after receiving a report of a suspicious person near the school,” the school said in a statement. “Lake Charles Police Department responded and are continuing their investigation. They gave us the all-clear and advised us that it was safe for students to resume their normal after-school activities.”

Fondel asked anyone with information to contact Sgt. William Loving at 337-491-1311.

Edwards has a previous arrest for communicating false information of planned arson.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found

Latest News

First Alert Traffic.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Congestion clearing near state line
Daily rain chances return
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms over the next few days but no tropical worries
Citizens such as Bianca Wilson said Tuesday (Sept. 6) they are fed up with New Orleans' rising...
In 9 months of 2022, New Orleans surpasses total number of homicides in all of 2020
Louisiana sending team to assist with Jackson, Mississippi water crisis