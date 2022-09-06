50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

La.’s Transportation Trust Fund coming up short when it comes to state infrastructure needs

Transportation Trust Fund not enough to meet $14.87B in statewide infrastructure projects
Transportation Trust Fund is not enough to meet $14.87B in statewide infrastructure projects.
By Charisma Thrash
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - According to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office, there isn’t enough money in the state’s transportation trust fund to meet statewide infrastructure necessities.

Among the reasons, fuel tax rates haven’t increased since 1990, which is the trust fund’s largest source of revenue. Another reason, the average fuel efficiency of passenger cars in the United States has increased, which has decreased the amount of revenue going into the fund.

Auditors also found from 2015 through 2021, $309.6 million dollars in TTF funds were used to supplement the voter-approved Transportation Infrastructure Model for Economic Development program along with a variety of local projects, which further reduced the amount of revenue for state transportation needs.

Within the next decade, the auditor’s office also estimates there will be an increase in automobile fuel efficiency and external electric charging vehicles, which could result in $563.6 million dollars less in motor fuel tax revenue.

Act 578 of the 2022 Regular Legislative Session will allow the state to collect a road usage fee for these types of vehicles. The auditor’s office reports, even if the fee is collected, as required, the revenue is projected to offset the impact of external electric charging vehicles on motor fuel tax collections and not that of more fuel-efficient vehicles. As a result, the state could still lose $322.9 million dollars over the next 10 years.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found

Latest News

Starting the first day of class on August 13, students and staff are required to wear masks...
Police: Man found with 2 airsoft guns, knife in parking lot of Lake Charles Charter Academy
First Alert Traffic.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Congestion clearing near state line
Daily rain chances return
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms over the next few days but no tropical worries
Citizens such as Bianca Wilson said Tuesday (Sept. 6) they are fed up with New Orleans' rising...
In 9 months of 2022, New Orleans surpasses total number of homicides in all of 2020
Louisiana sending team to assist with Jackson, Mississippi water crisis