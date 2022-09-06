Lake Charles man arrested after hospital reports rape

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is jailed in connection with a rape this past weekend, authorities say.

A local hospital called the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, Sept. 3, to report a rape that happened earlier that morning, said CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent.

Detectives identified Jose R. Barahona, 23, of Lake Charles, as the suspect. Detectives spoke with Barahona and arrested him on a charge of third-degree rape, Vincent said.

He is held in the Calcasieu Correctional Center on $750,000 bond.

Det. Kimberly Curran is the lead investigator on this case.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.