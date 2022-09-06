50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles man arrested after hospital reports rape

Jose R. Barahona
Jose R. Barahona(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is jailed in connection with a rape this past weekend, authorities say.

A local hospital called the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, Sept. 3, to report a rape that happened earlier that morning, said CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent.

Detectives identified Jose R. Barahona, 23, of Lake Charles, as the suspect. Detectives spoke with Barahona and arrested him on a charge of third-degree rape, Vincent said.

He is held in the Calcasieu Correctional Center on $750,000 bond.

Det. Kimberly Curran is the lead investigator on this case.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found

Latest News

Elizabeth under boil advisory
Malcolm Pugh, 21
Oakdale murder suspect arrested
Camp Beauregard to hold town hall, discuss renaming
Angola Prison (Source: WAFB)
Court hearing deals with transfer of youth inmates to Angola