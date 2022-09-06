Housing marketing ‘balancing out,’ Lake Area realtors say

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you are in the market for a new home, the keys could be yours sooner than you think. That’s because local realtors say buyers are gaining time and options as the housing market balances out.

“This is the time to buy, this is,” realtor Danette McManus said.

However, McManus said there are several factors to consider when shopping for a new place. Houses can be blown out of a buyer’s price range when the price of hurricane repairs is factored in.

”They may not qualify, even if they love the house,” McManus said. “The loan won’t allow them to close with work being needed. So, if you are looking in that price ranger, there might only be a select few for that buyer.”

McManus said buyers are weary of questionable repairs. An easy solution for a seller is to keep a record of all work that has been done.

“It just makes a very, very easy transition from a seller to a buyer when they have a nice, neat stack of either what insurance has done or what contractors have been there,” McManus said.

Aside from price and interest rates, McManus said flooding seems to be one of her buyers’ primary concerns.

“This is number two of when we come to talk about having a home, we have to really tell people, ‘look, we had a drainage issue,’ and so there are a lot of places that flooded that have never in the history of them being built had that happen,” McManus said. “That is a fear. People do not want to go through that.”

McManus also said realtors have seen an increase in people buying property, indicating that houses and subdivisions are likely to start popping up across the area.

