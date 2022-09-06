50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Health Headlines: Hand-to-heart catheters

By Rhonda Hardin
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - From heart procedures to treating strokes, more than a million cardiac catheterization procedures are performed each year in the United States. But now, there might be a new and less invasive option that involves a catheter going from your hand to your heart.

The inside of a cath lab is no doubt one of the busiest places in a hospital. For decades, catheters were inserted through the groin.

Dr. Karim Al-Azizi says, “The way we want to think about this is that all roads lead to Rome. The moment you get into the arteries and the blood vessels, you have access to the rest of the body.

But now, surgeons are accessing a person’s heart and head through their hands.

“Essentially, there are two areas on the hand that we access the arteries for a heart catheterization.,” says Dr. Al-Azizi. “One is the traditional, right here in the wrist. The other that we wanted to test its safety is right here in the hand, and it’s essentially the same artery, but in a different location.”

Dr. Al-Azizi is an interventional cardiologist who is leading the DIPRA study. It’s the first to compare proximal radial artery access to distal radial artery access.

“With the radial artery, there is also an increased risk of these arteries getting damaged and perhaps closing down over time called radial artery occlusion. And so, distal radial has been shown to have lower radial artery occlusion rates.”

Results show the distal radial artery catheter was just as safe, did not cause more blood loss, and did not impact hand function, ultimately giving cardiologists another option.

Hand access for catheters is also used for dialysis patients and could be extremely helpful as they often need repeat procedures. Now, a longer study is underway.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found

Latest News

Health Headlines: Slowing the spread of Monkeypox
Health Headlines: Slowing the spread of Monkeypox
COVID-19 in SWLA: September 2, 2022
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Health Headlines: Former NBA star back in the game
Health Headlines: Former NBA star back in the game