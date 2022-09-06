50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Grant money going toward improving criminal justice data in Louisiana

The United States Department of Justice
The United States Department of Justice(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The United States Justice Department has awarded a grant of $70,000 to Louisiana.

Leaders said they hope the money can go toward building a criminal justice performance retrieval system. The system would help improve access to criminal justice data for analysis, research, and research for Louisiana lawmakers.

The grant will also go toward expanding and maintaining criminal justice data from law enforcement in general, according to officials.

The Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement, a foundation in Baton Rouge, is the specific recipient of the grant money. The foundation said its mission is to improve the operations of criminal justice and juvenile justice systems.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found

Latest News

Malcolm Pugh, 21
Oakdale murder suspect arrested
Camp Beauregard to hold town hall, discuss renaming
Angola Prison (Source: WAFB)
Court hearing deals with transfer of youth inmates to Angola
“No Man’s Land” SWLA culture and heritage festival to be held in September
“No Man’s Land” SWLA culture and heritage festival to be held in September
The Jennings Police Department says a victim ran from their neighbor’s residence after being...
Police: Jennings man accused of stabbing neighbor twice