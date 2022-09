Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There is congestion on I-10 eastbound near between the Starks exit and the Louisiana/Texas state line.

The Department of Transportation said in a tweet that a tractor-trailer has overturned.

The right lane remains blocked I-10 East at LA 109 (Starks) due to an overturned tractor trailer. Congestion is approaching 5 miles. — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) September 6, 2022

